'Compilation Of Words Already Expunged': Govt Sources Clarify After Row Over Unparliamentary Terms List

Amid the uproar over the new booklet issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that has categorised certain words as "unparliamentary", government sources on Thursday issued a clarification, saying the list "is not a suggestion or order", but only a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or state legislatures.

The sources said many of these words were considered "unparliamentary" even during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. They said 62 new words were added to the list last year, but many of them are under review.

The list, the sources said, also contains words that are considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries. Hitting out at the opposition, they said the row was created without the knowledge of facts.

They said the word "abused" and "childishness" are unparliamentary in Australia and Quebec, respectively. Meanwhile, phrases 'lollipops in the budget' and 'you have reached here telling a lie' were expunged from the Punjab Assembly.

The words "atam, shatam, aksham" and "anpadh, anargal" were expunged from the proceedings of the assemblies of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively, the sources said. Meanwhile, the word "corrupt" and the expression "corrupt man" were expunged on July 25, 1980.

"Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even during the UPA government. The booklet is mere compilation of the words not suggestions or order," news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

"If certain words are found objectionable and not in consonance with decorum and dignity of Parliament, it is under the jurisdiction of the Chair of the either Houses to expunge those words," they added.

The clarification comes after several opposition MPs, including Jairam Ramesh, Derek O'Brien, Randeep Surjewala and Priyanka Chaturvedi, have questioned the new list.

Opposition parties have termed the new list, which was released just few days before the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session, as the "New Dictionary for New India" and said that a gag order has been issued for the MPs.

"Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," tweeted TMC MP Derek O'Brien.