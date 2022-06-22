CM Thackeray, Guv Koshyari Test COVID-19 Positive As Political Drama Intensifies in Maharashtra

With uncertainty continuing over the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection, Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.

Nath said he arrived in Mumbai to meet Thackeray, but couldn't meet him. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, however, remained confident that the MVA government is united and will prevail ongoing political crisis.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19," Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"41 MLAs out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while 3 are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money and muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot... Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray."

Notably, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also tested positive for COVID-19. The 80-year-old is hospitalised at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai and his condition is 'stable'.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure," Koshyari - who celebrated his 80th birthday on June 17 - said in a tweet.

Sanjay Rauts hints at dissolution of state assembly

With the political drama in Maharashtra intensifying, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hinted that Chief Minister Thackeray could recommend to Governor Koshyari to dissolve the state legislative assembly. "The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Raut tweeted.

This came after Sena's Eknath Shinde - who has rebelled against his party - asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam. "We are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology of 'Hindutva' and we want to take it forward," Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.