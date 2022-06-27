CM Thackeray Revokes Portfolios Of All Rebel Sena Ministers As Maharashtra Crisis Deepens

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The portfolios have been handed over to other Maharashtra ministers "for ease of administration" so that the duties of ministers don't get neglected.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Mon, 27 Jun 2022 03:29 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Member of Rajya sabha Sanjay Raut. (ANI Photo)

In a rebuttal to the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday revoked the portfolios allotted to the 9 rebel ministers, camping in Guwahati currently, in his cabinet. The portfolios have been handed over to other Maharashtra ministers "for ease of administration" so that the duties of ministers don't get neglected.

Nine Maharashtra ministers, including Uday Samant, have so far joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde. With the reshuffling of portfolios, the Shiv Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota. All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati. 

Shinde's portfolios - urban development and public undertaking - were given to senior Sena leader and state Industries Minister Subhash Desai. The key portfolio of higher education, which was with Uday Samant, was given to Aaditya Thackeray. The charge of water supply and sanitation department, which was with Gulabrao Patil, was handed over to Anil Parab.

The departments handled by Sanidpan Bhumre (employment guarantee and horticulture) and Dada Bhuse (agriculture and welfare of ex-servicemen) were given to Shankarrao Gadakh. The portfolios of Minister of State Shamburaj Desai were allocated to Sanjay Bansode (Home-rural) and Vishwajit Kadam (finance, planning and skill development).

MoS Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar's portfolios were given to Vishwajit Kadam (public health and family welfare), Prajakt Tanpure (medical education and textile), and Satej Patil (food and drugs administration) and Aditi Tatkare (cultural activities).

The portfolios of another MoS Omprakash Kadu (Bacchu Kadu), the Prahar Janshakti Party leader, were allocated to Tatkare (school education), Satej Patil (water resources), Sanjay Bansode (women and child development), and Dattatray Bharne (other backward class development). Besides, different departments handled by MoS Abdul Sattar were given to Tanpure (revenue), Satej Patil (rural development) and Tatkare (ports).

The direction came after rebel leader Eknath Shinde filed a petition in the Supreme Court stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the house.

 

(With Agencies Inputs)

