New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account on Monday, a day after the governor compared the state of West Bengal to a gas chamber. After being "disturbed" by his regular posts against her government on the microblogging platform, WB CM today blocked him.

Banerjee also said that Dhankhar has threatened the chief secretary and the director general of police on several occasions.

"I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. Unconstitutional, unethical things, he says. He instructs not advises. Elected government has become bonded labour. That's why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated every day," she said.

"There is no rule of law in Bengal. Only the ruler rules here. It is my responsibility to protect the Constitution," he said at an event, adding that no amount of "insults" will deter him from performing his "duties" Mamata Banerjee said in the conference.

Earlier, Governor had attacked Banerjee's government, where he had said, "I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy."

Meanwhile, during the press meet, the CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar.

"However, no action has been taken so far," Banerjee, who shares an acrimonious relationship with the governor, said.

