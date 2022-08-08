CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Expand Maharashtra Cabinet Tomorrow

Maharashtra cabinet expansion is expected to take place on Tuesday at 11 am at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to add new members to his cabinet by inducing at least 15 Ministers and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial home portfolio, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Earlier, on Thursday Bhartiya Janata Party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the cabinet expansion will take place before August 15 so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts on the 75th year of Independence.

"This August 15 is very special for our country as we are completing 75 years of Independence. The cabinet expansion ought to be completed before Independence Day so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts," he said. However, Mungantiwar added nobody knew when the cabinet expansion will take place. "But I have no doubt it would take place before August 15."

Notably, both Shinde and Fadnavis have been functioning as a two-member cabinet, inviting criticism from Opposition leaders, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar is the leader of the opposition. He will have to say such things. Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government, there were just five ministers for the first 32 days," Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Fadnavis has said that BJP has embarked on a mission to improve its footprint in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by identifying 16 parliamentary constituencies where opposition parties have had a consistent winning streak.

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra's CM on June 30, and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy. Later, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to power.

Earlier on June 28, Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked him for a floor test. The next day, Uddhav Thackeray offered his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

(With ANI inputs)