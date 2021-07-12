Chirag Paswan likely discussed about forming a possible alliance with the RJD in Bihar in future during his conversation with Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Following a tussle with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national general secretary Shyam Rajak, hinting at forming an alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav party.

After the meeting, Rajak said that Paswan also spoke to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav. The trio likely discussed about forming a possible alliance in Bihar in future.

"All those who want to take forward the ideology of Lohia and Ambedkar are welcome, be it Chirag Paswan or anyone else," Rajak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chiraj's meet with Rajak comes days after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras was inducted in the Modi government after the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Chirag, who considers himself a Hanuman to PM Modi, later had vowed to keep his father's legacy alive. He has also expressed his anguish at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not coming to his help during the crisis in his party but has still refrained from attacking its leadership.

"I feel overwhelmed by emotions. After the death of my father and the betrayal of my family members many other dear relatives have come out with support," he had said.

Political analysts suggest that if Chirag, who has no MLAs with him, joins forms an alliance with the RJD, then it would be a psychological boost to him. However, with Bihar having no major electoral battle for quite some time, there is no immediate reason for him to decide on his next course of action.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October last year.

