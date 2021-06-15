The Lok Sabha Secretariat Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification in which Paras has been listed as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Lok Janshakti Party faction headed by Chirag Paswan on Tuesday expelled the five MPs of the party who had rebelled against him, while the group led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras removed him from the post of the party president.

Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the House.

While Chirag Paswan has been isolated in the parliamentary party as all other MPs beside him have backed Paras, sources said he continues to draw support from other leaders in the organisation. The matter is now likely to reach the Election Commission as both factions have claimed to represent the party.

Earlier in the day, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of party chief following a coup led by his uncle and LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras. The ouster of Chirag came a day after he was removed from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader and his uncle Pashupati was made the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha.

Five of the LJP's six MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and given him a written request for appointing Paras as their leader in place of Chirag.

Meanwhile, LJP leader Surajbhan Singh has been named as the Working Party Chief, who will remain at the position until a new president is elected in a national executive meeting expected soon.

Following his ouster as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha and national president of the LJP, Chirag Paswan in a cryptic tweet likened the organization to a mother who should not be "betrayed".

Paswan, in a tweet, said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed. "People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party", he wrote.

Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.

पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo

This came a day after Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras was notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha on Monday.

