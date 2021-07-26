Karnataka Leadership Crisis: BS Yediyurappa thanked the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for allowing him to serve Karnataka for two years.

Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Ending the month-long speculations over his political future, Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday afternoon resigned from his position. He submitted his resignation to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM takes oath.

Before resigning, Yediyurappa said that he was not "pressurised" by anyone to do this. He also said that he would continue to work for the BJP, helping it win the 2023 assembly election in the state.

"We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100 per cent and my supporters will also give their 100 per cent. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also thanked the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for allowing him to serve Karnataka for two years.

"I also thank the people of Karnataka and my constituency. I decided to resign 2 days back. The Governor has accepted my resignation," he said. "There is no question about me leaving the state. I will continue to work for the welfare of the people in Karnataka".

Yediyurappa's resignation comes amid the calls in the state BJP to change the leadership. The 78-year-old had also visited Delhi last week and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but had refuted reports of leadership in Karnataka.

However, on Sunday night, Yediyurappa had hinted at his resignation, saying he will get a "message" from the top brass of the BJP by Monday. The Lingayat strongman, however, had said that he would continue to work for the betterment of the BJP in Karnataka.

Tough to find Yediyurappa's replacement

With Yediyurappa deciding to submit his resignation, speculations are rife about his replacement. However, a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity has told news agency ANI that the party would find it difficult to find a suitable replacement for the Lingayat strongman.

However, the leader asserted that the BJP will win the assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023. He also said that Congress won't be able to gain political ground from leadership change in the Karnataka government.

"If anyone gets any chance except the Lingayat community, then everyone will accept it. But it may harm BJP," the leader said. "No, Congress is divided into many camps. Today Congress has four groups, by the time of the elections will be 10".

Meanwhile, ANI sources have also said that the BJP will send an observer to Karnataka soon. The Central party leadership and the state party leadership will discuss the next face for the CM post, they said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma