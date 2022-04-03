Raipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the key next year's assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, senior Congress leader and state health minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo dismissed rumours of him leaving the grand old party, but hinted that he was approached by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Interacting with reporters on Saturday, the titular Maharaja of Surguja also dismissed rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "because of ideological differences". He also said that five generations of his family have been in Congress.

"I’ve not met Arvind Kejriwal but it’s true that in politics there are people who contact each other. So, it’s not like that no one contacted me. But I told them the same thing, I am telling you right now, that generations of my family have been in Congress and I will continue the tradition," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There have been concerns in Congress that the AAP might try to challenge it in its few remaining strongholds. It should be noted that Congress had recently lost to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the Punjab assembly elections 2022.

However, Singh Deo's statement might provide a breather to the Congress top brass ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. Deo's remarks are also significant as he had a tenuous relationship with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Last year, both Singh Deo and Baghel were summoned to Delhi multiple times. However, Congress had denied reports of feud in its Chhattisgarh unit. Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, had then said that Congress is trying to follow the "One Leader One Post" formula in the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Congress had bagged 68 seats in the 90-member legislative assembly of the state, ending the 15-year BJP rule. The saffron party had managed to win only 15 seats while Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) got five seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma