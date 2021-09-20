The Congress MLA arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members. Channi was seen driving to the gurudwara in his own vehicle and was greeted on the way the people on the way.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after his name was picked as the CM face of the state, Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered him the oath along with OP Soni and SS Randhawa, who took oath as Punjab deputy chief ministers.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming the new Punjab CM#Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/QSl0QY9jI8 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi took the oath of office along with his two deputies, one Jat Sikh and another belonging to the Hindu community. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O.P. Soni, both ministers in the previous Council of Ministers led by Amarinder Singh, took oath for the posts of the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Earlier in the day, Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony. The Congress MLA arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members. Channi was seen driving to the gurudwara in his own vehicle and was greeted on the way the people on the way.

Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib, is Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. He has served as Technical Education Minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government. According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term.

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.

Congratulating Channi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes to him and said that the Central government will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of the state.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab", he tweeted.

On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi, Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan