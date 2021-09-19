Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the new chief minister of Punjab. Currently, he is the Minister of Technical Educational and Industrial Training under the Punjab government.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the new chief minister of Punjab after a lot of deliberation in the Congress Legislature Party meeting. The announcement was made by Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat via a tweet.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat tweeted.

Here's all you need to know about the new chief minister of Punjab:

Political background

Charanjit Singh Channi is an Indian politician belonging to the National Congress Party. Currently, he is the Minister of Technical Educational and Industrial Training under the Punjab government.

He is also the MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency. He represents the Dalit community and was appointed as a cabinet minister under Captain Amarinder Singh.

Previously, he was the leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2015 to 2016. He succeeded Sunil Jakhar and was succeeded by H. S. Phoolka. He represents the Ramdasia Sikh community and was appointed as a cabinet minister under Captain Amarinder Singh on March 16 2017 at the age of 47.

Family and educational background

Born on April 2, 1972, in village Makrona Kalan near Chamkaur Sahib, Charanjit received his primary education from a Govt. Primary School.

Charanjit Singh Channi was born to a poor family to father S. Harsa Singh and mother Smt. Ajmer Kaur. After moving to Kharar with his family, Channi went on to complete his matriculation from Khalsa Higher Secondary School in Kharar.

After his secondary education, he joined Sri Guru Gobind Singh College at Chandigarh for his higher education. After graduating from there, he joined Panjab University Chandigarh and successfully got his degree in Law. He later pursued his Master’s in Business Administration from PTU Jalandhar and currently finishing his Ph.D. from the Panjab University Chandigarh.

