Karnataka Leadership Change: BS Yediyurappa also lauded PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing faith in him despite his age. He also said that his aim would now be to strengthen the party in the days ahead.

Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Indicating a change of leadership in Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he will abide by the decision of the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa, whose government will complete two years in office on July 26, also said that the top party leadership will give him directions by July 25 about his future.

Yediyurappa, the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing faith in him despite his age. He also said that his aim would now be to strengthen the party in the days ahead.

"Based on the instructions that the central leaders will give me on July 25, I will begin my work from July 26. We have a special programme on July 26 regarding 2 years of our government, after attending that programme, I will abide by the instructions from the national president," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The buzz over a leadership change in Karnataka has increased after several MLAs and state party leaders asked the BJP top brass to remove Yediyurappa. The Karnataka chief minister also visited Delhi and met the top party leaders last week, raising questions over his future.

Upon returning from Delhi, Yediyurappa had dismissed talks of leadership change, saying the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post. However, the buzz increased on Wednesday night after the 78-year-old Lingayat leader, a "loyal worker" of the BJP, asked his supporters on Twitter to "not indulge in protest and indiscipline".

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests, indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma