Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been given a free hand in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to frame policies and take key decisions.

This comes a day after a meeting of the RJD's top brass. According to a report by news agency ANI, Tejashwi was given the responsibility in presence of his father Lalu Yadav, who is also the party's national president.

A resolution was also passed by senior RJD leaders and the party's Bihar MLAs in this regard on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, Tejashwi's mother Rabari Devi, his sister Misa Bharti and brother Tej Pratap Yadav were present in the meeting.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and already he has been taking decisions, so he has been authorised once again," ANI quoted senior RJD leader Alok Mehta as saying.

RJD's latest resolution has made it clear that Tejashwi is Lalu's official legal heir in the party. Until now, key decisions in the party were made by Lalu "in consultation with" Tejashwi.

It has also ended speculations about rift between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap - the rebel son of Lalu - as the latter had openely criticised his brother on many decisions on several occasions.

Last year, Tej Pratap - who has not reacted to his brother's elevation yet - had also hinted at cutting all ties with the RJD and said he will take a "big step" soon after his Lalu returned to Bihar after three years.

"I often say he (Tejashwi) is like Arjuna and I, like Lord Krishna, am committed to helping him get what is his due. But he must realise he is no more a kid breastfed by his mother. If the party continues to function in this fashion, he will never become the chief minister," Tej Pratap had said.

