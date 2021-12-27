Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is underway and results are expected to be declared by Monday afternoon. The polling was held on Friday and more than 60 per cent people of the 6.33 lakh eligible voters had cast their votes for the 35-ward Municipal Corporation in the union territory (UT). This year, the Municipal Corporation elections in Chandigarh saw a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the previous elections, the BJP had won 20 seats while its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won just one seat. The Congress, on the other hand, had emerged victorious only on four seats.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Chandigarh Nagar Nigam Election Results 2021:

- In the latest update, BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh has won from ward no. 14. On the other hand, the AAP has won two more seats - ward no. 18 and 26.

- BJP's Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu is hopeful of winning from ward no 2. "I am very hopeful but nothing is complete without god’s blessings and that is why I am here," he said, as reported by The Indian Express.

- People want Kejriwal's Delhi model in Chandigarh and they are fed up from corrupt BJP government, says AAP leader Damanpreet Singh, as reported by The Times of India.

- As per State Election Commission, sitting mayor Ravi K Sharma has lost the polls.

- As per State Election Commission, the AAP is leading on 3 seats, the BJP on 3, Congress on 2 and Shiromani Akali Dal on 1.

- The BJP, which had won 20 seats in the previous elections, has managed to bag just two seats till now.

- Meanwhile, the Congress has won couple of seats.

- So far, the AAP has won four seats.

- It is expected that the results will be declared by Monday afternoon.

- The counting of votes began at 9 am on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma