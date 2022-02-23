New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major development today, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) landed at the home of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik around 8 am and took him away for questioning to its office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area. Since dawn, a team of ED sleuths is grilling Malik -- who had made a series of exposes against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede -- and also the ED in the recent past.

As per the ED officials, reported by news agency PTI, the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Ministry is being questioned in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik's alleged links in relation to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated.

Reactions from MVA Leaders:

However, the ED's action does not go down well with the leaders of NCP allies including the Congress and Shiv Sena. The MVA leaders slammed the BJP government at the Centre and said that the saffron party has been taking revenge from him for exposing its leaders.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the "Central government has let out ED" behind the NCP leader because "he has been constantly speaking the truth" and said that it's a challenge to the Maharashtra government.

"Nawab Malik has been constantly speaking the truth and this is the reason why the Central government has let out ED behind him. He will be inquired and will come back home in the evening. The way in which he was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to Maharashtra Govt. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state", he said.

"After 2024, the scenario will be different. After the next General Elections, we will let out the investigative agencies against the BJP leaders in a similar fashion", Raut said.

"BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gave this to ED. Now onwards, we will hand over all the cases against the BJP leaders to the agency and let us see whether the ED will deal with the case in a similar fashion the way it is doing in cases related against the opposition leaders," Raut added.

Congress member of Parliament from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi hit out at the Central government, saying, "It is nothing but the most predictable action taken by the vindictive BJP government. The BJP has three partners that are like the three pokes of a Trishul (trident), the CBI, ED and Income tax, which are used to systematically target their political opponents."

NCP MP MP Supriya Sule raised questions over the incident stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started a 'new type of politics', adding that Malik's arrest is an insult to the state. She also asserted that the officials directly took him to the ED office without any notice which is an "insult" to Maharashtra.

"For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi. They directly took him to the ED office without any notice. I don't know what new type of politics they have started. It's an insult to Maharashtra," Sule added.

Why ED is questioning Nawab Malik?

This ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, Ibrahim's aides, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions. The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others apart from its independent intelligence. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

