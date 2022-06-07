Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: The 'chaddi' war between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress continued to intensify on Tuesday after the latter alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the former, is not secular.

"I'm telling you from the beginning that the RSS is a non-secular organisation. Has a Dalit, OBC, or a member from minority communities ever become Sarsanghchalak," Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP was quick to hit back at Siddaramaiah over his remarks and claimed that the grand old party only wants to appease the Muslims and divert people's attention, sensing its defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023.

The saffron party further said that Siddaramaiah does not have issues to talk about ahead of the 2023 polls.

"Their (Congress) aim is not the textbook, but to politicise the issue for elections. For the last 65 years, they were teaching false things to the students," Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

What is exactly the 'chaddi' war?

Earlier, Congress had decided to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers in protest against "saffronisation" and the revision of syllabus for school students. Congress workers also burnt khaki shorts in front of Nagesh's residence, a move that was widely condemned by the BJP.

In response to Congress, the RSS started collecting shorts and sent them to the party's headquarter in Bengaluru. RSS workers claimed that the opposition leader won't be able to burn the huge number of khaki shorts that will be sent to him.

Change in syllabus for students

Earlier, the Karnataka government made some changes to syllabus for school students. It defended the move and criticised those for creating confusion among people that a lesson on Tipu Sultan was being omitted.

"Those unable to digest the smooth functioning education department are spreading lies. It started with rumours that a lesson on Tipu Sultan was being omitted from the textbook, even before the textbook revision committee report came. Then, when the book went for printing, it was alleged that a lesson on Bhagat Singh had been dropped, despite my immediate clarification that no such omission had been made," Nagesh said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma