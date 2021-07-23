The Congress leader further alleged that Pegasus was used against all the institutions of the country, including the Supreme Court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lashing out at the Central government over the Pegasus controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Pegasus was supposed to be used against terrorists but it was used against the Indian state and its institutions.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said: "Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have used this against the Indian state and against our institutions."

The Congress leader further alleged that Pegasus was used against all the institutions of the country, including the Supreme Court.

"They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka, they have used it to scuttle probes, they have used it against the Supreme Court, they have used it against all the institutions of the country. The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this," he added.

Earlier on Friday, MPs from DMK, Congress and Shiv Sena staged a protest against the snooping controversy in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe in this matter.

The protesting MPs also carried banners with the slogan "#Pegasus Snoop Gate".

"We have two agenda items: Citizen's data privacy and security and cybersecurity. This issue ('Pegasus Project' media report) comes under these agendas. The standing committee has the right to question govt secretaries. We demand a sitting SC judge-led judicial probe," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament has witnessed heated debates over Pegasus. On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen snatched the statement on Pegasus matter from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently claimed that "disruptors and obstructers" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their "conspiracies".

In a statement, Shah said: "People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions... 'Aap Chronology Samajhiye' (understand the chronology). This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers."

"Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection," he said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta