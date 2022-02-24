Mumbai | ANI: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackrey on Thursday hit out at the Central government for "playing electoral tricks" by allowing Central agencies against politicians during the election. "Central government is playing electoral tricks. Whenever elections come, all agencies start their work," Aaditya Thackeray said on ED action against NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Aaditya also attacked former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis over his comment on Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for backing Nawab Malik.

"I do not give much importance to his (Devendra Fadnavis) statement. Now you see that he is disappointed and frustrated. He speaks whatever comes to his mind. MVA is together. The people of Maharashtra are with us and we will continue to move forward and do for the welfare of the public," Aaditya said.

Asked if Shiv Sena planning another MVA like coalition in Uttar Pradesh, where the party contesting its 37 candidates from different Assembly constituencies for the first time, Aaditya said "Shiv Sena's victory is certain in Dumariyaganj". "People's enthusiasm for Shiv Sena and their anger is evident on the Uttar Pradesh government," said Aaditya.

The Maharashtra Minister also said that the Shiv Sena is hoping for victory on "maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh". Aaditya's earlier conveyed his party's ideology among people while addressing a public rally in Dumariyaganj, a town and tehsil of Siddharthnagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh located on the bank of the river Rapti, 30 km south of the Nepal border.

Serving Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra government, the 32-year-old leader started his campaigning for Shiv Sena by seeking support from party candidate Raju Srivastava, who is contesting from 306-Dumariyaganj Assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar district. Aaditya later moved to 265-Koraon Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district to address another rally in the evening.

President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena, Aaditya was accompanied by Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who had announced earlier this month that Shiv Sena will contest on 50-100 seats in the state and that it will not be a part of any alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

