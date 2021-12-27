Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock on Monday, claiming that that Union Ministry “froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India.” The Trinamool Congress chief added, “Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food and medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity are currently under investigation in Gujarat over alleged forced conversions.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma