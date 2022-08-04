'Centre Afraid Of Congress': Mallikarjun Kharge After Getting ED Summons; BJP Hits Back

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other Congress leaders raise slogans against the Central Government in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue. (ANI Photo)

Congress Leader Of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons against him amid ongoing proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, accusing the Central government of attempting to intimidate the Congress party.

The ED has asked Kharge to appear before it in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. Party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have already been questioned in the case over alleged evasion of tax.

Kharge stated while speaking during the Question Hour session of the Rajya Sabha. "I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30 pm. I want to abide by the law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for the Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi? They are doing it purposely to afraid of us (Congress). We won't be scared, we'll fight," Kharge said.

Responding to Kharge's complaint, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the Centre has nothing to do with it. "The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering," Goyal said

The union minister said that said law enforcement agencies were doing their job and acting against those who have done anything wrong. ED on Wednesday partially sealed the offices of Young India Limited -- the firm that owns Associated Journals, which runs the outlet -- at Herald House in Delhi. Mallikarjun Kharge is the authorised representative for the company, and the sealing had to be done as he wasn't there.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April this year examined senior Congress leader Kharge here in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case and recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This came a day after the ED sealed Young Indian company housed in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald here as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Shortly after the ED action, the road to AICC headquarters was blocked by the Delhi police with the Congress saying policemen were deployed there and also around the residences of party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi nearby as if they were "terrorists", and claimed the party was "under siege" by the Modi government.

But the police said barricades were erected and its personnel deputed to avoid any untoward situation. The barricades were later removed. Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference at the party office, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Abhishek Singhvi said the Congress party will not be intimidated by this kind of "cheap and petty politics" and will continue to raise people's issues.



(With Agencies Inputs)