In the CCTV visuals from the Upper House, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in Parliament. In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, a CCTV footage of the ruckus in the upper house of the Parliament on Wednesday showed opposition MPs jostling with the marshals in the Rajya Sabha. This came even as the opposition parties have alleged that they were attacked by the security personnel of the Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded prematurely on Wednesday after security personnel were called in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition created a ruckus during the passage of the insurance amendment bill that seeks to privatise general insurance companies.

Following the incident on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said a delegation of Opposition leaders met Vice President and submitted a memorandum condemning the incident in the Upper House. They also briefed him about the incidents that took place in the House.

The Opposition also condemned the incident in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House."

The statement issued by 10 Opposition parties said that without any provocation from the Opposition, "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security" were brought in to "manhandle" the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government's conduct, "highhandedness and muzzling of the voice."

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern," it added.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Meanwhile, the government today countered the allegations of the opposition parties and said that it was "pre-decided" by the Congress and its friendly allies not to allow the House to function. Seven Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, said that creating anarchy was the opposition's only agenda, adding that it should apologise to the nation for what happened in the House.

