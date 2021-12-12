Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra launched an all-out attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on Sunday, hitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a pun on "satyagraha". Addressing a mega rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the Gandhi siblings said that India is a country of Hindus, but not 'Hindutvadis' like Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

"In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Nathuram Godse was Hindutavadi," said Rahul, as reported by news agency ANI. "Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'."

On the other hand, Priyanka alleged that the BJP can only talk about casteism and communalism, but not about the struggles of the people. She also claimed that the Modi government is only working for select industrialist friends and not for the poor section of the society or the farmers.

"Today's government at the Centre is only about lies. This government is working for a few industrialists. The amount of money they spend on advertisements, why don't they give it to the farmers," ANI quoted Priyanka as saying. "You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are rising, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man."

The latest attack by the Gandhi siblings was launched from the mega rally in Rajasthan that was also attended by party chief Sonia Gandhi. Welcoming the Gandhi family in Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that the mega rally will pave the way for the downfall of the Modi government in India.

"Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when a national rally is being organized in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating," he had said in a series of Tweets.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma