The pilot of the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight, Wing Commander(Retd.) Captain Deepak Vasant (DV) Sathe, who died in the plane crash at Calicut International Airport on August 7, will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra CMO said on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The pilot of the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight, Wing Commander(Retd.) Captain Deepak Vasant (DV) Sathe, who died in the plane crash at Calicut International Airport on August 7, will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday. Captain Sathe was flying the ill-fated Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight (IX-1344) which crash-landed amid adverse weather conditions and slippery runway.

"We'll accord state funeral to late Wing Commander(Retd) Capt DV Sathe. His life has been one that will inspire young pilots to achieve Sword of Honour and command over skies," the Maharashtra CMO said.

At least 18 people were killed and dozens sustained injuries after the plane overshot the runway at Kerala's Calicut airport, also known as Karipur Airport, and plunged into a 35-feet deep gorge. The plane broke in two with severe damage to the cockpit area. Captain Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among the first casualties of the tragic incident.

Before joining Air India, Sathe served the Indian Air Force for 22 years. He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and commissioned into the service in 1981. He retired from Air Force in 2003 as a squadron leader and moved to commercial aircraft flying.

Sathe was an accomplished fighter pilot and skilled at operating Boeing 737 commercial flights. According to reports, Sathe was a decorated officer who ranked 58 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was also awarded Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

The mortal remains of Capt Sathe were transported to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon and his last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Indian Air Force will also pay final tributes to its former pilot. Sathe will be among the few commercial pilots to be paid final tributes by the Indian Air Force.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma