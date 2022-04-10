Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for his alliance remark for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said former Congress chief's comments show his "inferior feelings and malevolence" for the Dalits.

Calling Rahul's claims "outrightly fallacious", the 66-year-old Dalit leader said the Congress leader needs to think a "100 times" before commenting on the BSP as the grand old party has failed to "set its own house in order" but is intruding into the matters of others.

"BJP and RSS are making India not just 'Congress-mukt' but also 'opposition-mukt' where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China's political system," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Both BSP and Congress failed miserably in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. While the BSP bagged just one seat, Congress won on two assembly constituencies.

On Saturday, Rahul claimed Congress had offered to form an alliance with the BSP and make Mayawati the Chief Ministerial candidate. Hitting out at Mayawati, Rahul said the BSP gave "a clear passage" to the Bharatiya Janata Party because of "the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Pegasus".

"We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us," Rahul said while releasing a book, "The Dalit Truth".

"But Mayawatiji is saying that I will not fight for it... she gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Why? (because of ) CBI, the ED and Pegasus," PTI quoted the former Congress chief as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma