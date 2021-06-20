Sanjay Raut's statement comes a day after Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took a veiled dig at the Congress, saying people would "beat with footwear" those who only talk about contesting elections alone without offering solutions to people's problems.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Making it evident that the cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have widened further, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday gave a stern message to the Congress and said that the party has fought several political battles alone and is ready to do it once again if needed.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that Sena might forge an alliance in polls but has fought alone in the past and will continue its battle whether it's about the prestige of Maharashtra or the existence of the party.

"It was the party's 55th foundation day yesterday. Chief Minister and our party chief Uddhav Thackeray told the people who are speaking of contesting elections alone in Maharashtra, that if they do that what will we do? Will we keep sitting? Those who want to contest, let them do it," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Raut's statement comes a day after Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took a veiled dig at the Congress, saying people would "beat with footwear" those who only talk about contesting elections alone without offering solutions to people's problems.

"If we do not offer solutions to people's problems but only talked about going it alone in politics, people will beat us with footwear. They will not listen to our party-centric, ambitious talk of contesting elections alone," Thackeray said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Earlier, Congress' Bhai Jagtap had said that the grand old party is ready to contest the next year's Mumbai civic polls "without joining hands with the Sena". Before Jagtap, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole made a similar statement about the assembly election in the state.

The Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that includes Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The three parties had formed an unlikely alliance in 2019 to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in Maharashtra.

However, the gaps between Sena and Congress have increased over the past few days, especially after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in June at his New Delhi residence. Soon after Thackeray's meet, Raut had lauded PM Modi, calling him the top leader of India and the BJP.

