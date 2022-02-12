New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The infighting in ruling TMC in West Bengal escalated on Friday as leaders considered to be close to party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee openly spoke out on 'one person one post' and a section of the old guard openly accused them of violating the party discipline. The spat comes in the backdrop of the perceived power struggle in the party and apparent differences between its generation next leaders and a section of the old guard.

Fresh controversy erupted on Friday after party functionaries Aditi Gayen and Akash Banerjee, who are also relatives of Abhishek Banerjee, tweeted "I support One Person One post in AITC". Abhishek Banerjee since assuming his party post has been advocating 'one person one post' in Trinamool Congress, which has not gone down well with a section of its old guard. These party seniors occupy posts both in the party and the government.

Responding to the tweets by the young guard of TMC, Senior party leader Firhad Hakim, who is also the Kolkata mayor and a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, said social media posts about the party's functioning without the consent of the leaders is tantamount to violation of its discipline.

"A section of people are trying to spread misleading messages through social media posts. If TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wants she can change this as she has the powers. The party doesn't support this theory of 'one person one post'," Hakim said.

Meanwhile, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that there was a similar post in her Twitter account without taking her prior permission. "A Twitter account in my name was created by I-PAC before the election. Today it posted something about 'one person one post' without my knowledge. I strongly protest against it," she said.

Soon after Bhattacharya's comment, the poll strategy company tweeted, "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITC official or any of its leaders. Anyone making such a claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being "allegedly (mis)used".

I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying.



AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”. — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) February 11, 2022

Mamata Banerjee calls urgent meeting:

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold an emergency meeting with senior leaders of her party on Saturday. The meeting will be held at Banerjee's Kalighat office at 5 pm. The issue of the social media campaign "One Person, One Post" run by some leaders in the party might be the main discussion in the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the issue of the candidate list for the upcoming municipal elections in the state will also be among the key issues to be discussed. It is believed that many of the top leaders are unhappy with the distribution of tickets for the municipal polls. There is also a murmur of two factions in the party and efforts will be made to resolve the issue.

Abhishek Banerjee may leave TMC's organisational responsibilities:

According to a report by IANS, there are strong indications in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that in view of the ongoing differences between the senior leaders of the party including Mamata Banerjee and I-PAC, its General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to leave the organisational responsibilities, and continue to work only as the MP of Diamond Harbour.

Banerjee, the All-India General Secretary of the TMC, who is currently campaigning in Goa has said in his close circles that he is going to tweet his announcement on the evening of February 14 or on the next day morning -- after the completion of the assembly election in Goa.

Though it is not certain what would be announced the decision comes at a time when the TMC's relationship with election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team in I-PAC has touched rock bottom, and a section of the party insiders are of the opinion that the chief minister's nephew is trying to put pressure on the Trinamool Congress supremo so that she reconsiders her decision.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan