New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two years after taking charge as the Prime Minister for the second time in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra is all set to affect the first reshuffle in his council of ministers today at 6 pm, in what is tipped as a major shake-up of the government. PM Modi is expected to make the reshuffle more representative with an eye on the political and governance challenges.

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probable for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.JD(U) leader R C P Singh and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, both of whom are expected to represent the BJP's allies in the government, also reached Delhi from Bihar.

Representation of BJP MPs from West Bengal and the Northeast may go up. Another BJP ally All India Jharkhand Students Union may also get a berth, sources said as the BJP looks to boost its partners' representation in the ministry after its old allies like Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal severed their ties with it.

1:00 pm: Union Cabinet expansion to be held at 6 pm today

12:45 pm: Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also present at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle

12:30 pm: Delhi | Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Purshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh, Pashupati Paras, present at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle

12:10 pm: These Ministers have reached PM's residence in Delhi



Jyotiraditya Scindia

Narayan Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Anupriya Patel

Kapil Patil

Meenakshi Lekhi

Ajay Bhatt

12:00 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle

11:50 am: Delhi: Former Assam CM & BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal leaves from his residence

11:40 am: Delhi | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda leaves from this residence

11:30 am: Delhi | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia leaves from his residence, as his supporters gather outside

11:15 am: With UP elections in the offing, Apna Dal, too, is likely to get accommodated. Apna Dal leader Anupriya recently met Shah at his residence.

11:00 am: It is also understood that important NDA ally Janta Dal-United is also expected to be provided a berth in the Cabinet.

10:45 am: There are speculations of several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to be accommodated. Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

10:20 am: Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

10:00 am: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings scheduled to be held on Wednesday have been cancelled. The CCEA meeting was scheduled to be held at 11 am, while the Union Cabinet meeting was scheduled at 11:05 am.

The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81. The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A BJP leader said the reshuffle is expected to be a "big shake-up" with Modi addressing political challenges, including the assembly polls in five states early next year, and governance issues. The prime minister is also scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting, hours before the expected reshuffle.

His review of the works of his ministers, early next year assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab and the COVID-19 pandemic that has been a factor in the internal evaluation of the party's governance and organisational works are likely to weigh heavy in the expected reshuffle.

Against the massive review exercise within the central government and the party machinery, the prime minister may go for new faces with an eye on grooming younger leaders while also factoring in caste and regional balances. There is also a buzz about Modi inducting some professionals and those with domain expertise besides bringing in more women.

