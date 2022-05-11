Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hinted that the much-awaited cabinet expansion in the state might happen anytime soon after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass will make a decision regarding this issue, adding that "anything may happen at any time."

"I have met and spoken to Amit Shah on several issues, discussions have also taken place regarding the Cabinet. I have brought to his notice regarding the political situation and on matters required to take a decision regarding the Cabinet," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Based on the development over the next two-three days, we will decide and communicate, this is what he (Shah) has told me," Bommai said, adding that he will also speak to BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

Bommai is under tremendous pressure from BJP MLAs, who have been demanding a cabinet rejib ahead of next year's assembly elections. The MLAs want a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces.

Reports suggest a top-to-bottom overhaul in Karnataka cannot be ruled out. Currently, the state has 29 ministers, including the Chief Minister. It has a sanctioned strength of 34.

"No names were discussed... he (Shah) said we will let you know, after that discussion of names will be done," the Chief Minister said when asked whether it would be expansion or rejig or on the Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh model.

The cabinet expansion will be crucial for the BJP ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. The saffron party - which has 104 seats - has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma