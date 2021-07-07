Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi's council of ministers gets new, young faces in major rejig; check full list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Modi government gets a makeover, the new Council of Ministers is being shaped in terms of experience and qualification. In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms. This demonstrates the wealth of experience in the new Cabinet as the government has been criticised for lack of bench strength and not having enough heft in administrative experience.
The new Council of Ministers will also be an eclectic mix of distinguished qualifications, including 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former civil servants, and 46 ministers with experience in Central government. This is also a young-looking Cabinet with an average age of 58, with 14 ministers below the age of 50 years.
In terms of gender, 11 women will be part of the Council of Ministers, including two with Cabinet rank. There will be five ministers -- 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 2 Buddhists and 1 Christian. In addition, there is a strong OBC representation with 27 OBC ministers, including five with Cabinet rank, eight ST ministers including three with Cabinet rank, and 12 SC ministers with two with Cabinet rank.
The induction of the new faces was preceded by the resignations of as many as 12 ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Here is the complete list of 43 leaders who sworn in as ministers today:
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhupender Yadav
Kiren Rijiju
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
G. Kishan Reddy
Meenakshi Lekhi
Anurag Thakur
Sarbananda Sonowal
Pashupati Kumar Paras
Anupriya Patel
Dr L Murugan
Shobha Karandlaje
Ajay Bhatt
Narayan Tatu Rane
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raj Kumar Singh
Parshottam Rupala
Pankaj Choudhary
Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Shobha Karandlaje
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Annpurna Devi
A. Narayanaswamy.
Kaushal Kishore,
B. L. Verma
Ajay Kumar
Chauhan Devusinh
Bhagwanth Khuba
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhoumik
Dr. Subhas Sarkar
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
Bishweswar Tudu
Shantanu Thakur
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
John Barla
Nisith Pramanik
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan