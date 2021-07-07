Cabinet Expansion: The induction of the new faces was preceded by the resignations of as many as 12 ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Modi government gets a makeover, the new Council of Ministers is being shaped in terms of experience and qualification. In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms. This demonstrates the wealth of experience in the new Cabinet as the government has been criticised for lack of bench strength and not having enough heft in administrative experience.

The new Council of Ministers will also be an eclectic mix of distinguished qualifications, including 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former civil servants, and 46 ministers with experience in Central government. This is also a young-looking Cabinet with an average age of 58, with 14 ministers below the age of 50 years.

In terms of gender, 11 women will be part of the Council of Ministers, including two with Cabinet rank. There will be five ministers -- 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 2 Buddhists and 1 Christian. In addition, there is a strong OBC representation with 27 OBC ministers, including five with Cabinet rank, eight ST ministers including three with Cabinet rank, and 12 SC ministers with two with Cabinet rank.

The induction of the new faces was preceded by the resignations of as many as 12 ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Here is the complete list of 43 leaders who sworn in as ministers today:

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhupender Yadav

Kiren Rijiju

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

G. Kishan Reddy

Meenakshi Lekhi

Anurag Thakur

Sarbananda Sonowal

Pashupati Kumar Paras

Anupriya Patel

Dr L Murugan

Shobha Karandlaje

Ajay Bhatt

Narayan Tatu Rane

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Raj Kumar Singh

Parshottam Rupala

Pankaj Choudhary

Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Annpurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy.

Kaushal Kishore,

B. L. Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Nisith Pramanik

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan