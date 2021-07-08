Live Modi Cabinet 2.0: Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major Union Cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and brought Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia and 33 other new members to his government. Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After taking into account 12 resignations hours before the expansion has taken the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 78, including the Prime Minister. This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. An extensive and protracted review was carried out by Modi and the BJP top brass through a series of meetings with ministers ahead of Wednesday's big exercise. These meetings were also held in the wake of widespread criticism of the Central government's handling of the COVID crisis.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Cabinet Expansion:

11:15 am: Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare

11:00 am: Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. He took charge as the Railway Minister earlier this morning.

10:40 am: On behalf of all friends, I express my gratitude to the PM, HM, party chief & entire team that they prioritised meritocracy & hard work and gave positions to everyone. India has been brought not only on the maps but also in the ministries. Women have been given big responsibilities. People used to speak of women empowerment but PM made it possible that the country be led by empowered women. provided recognition & given responsibility, this is praiseworthy: Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS MEA & MoS (Culture)

10:20 am: Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Minister of Railways. "Railway is a major part of PM Modi's vision. His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of railway. I will work for that vision", he said.

10:10 am: Watch | Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting. "PM Modi has done terrific work in last 7 yrs to take India forward. The work done by people before me in I&B Ministry & responsibility given to me by the PM, I will try to meet those expectations," he said.

10:00 am: Delhi: All new ministers to meet BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today at party headquarters.

