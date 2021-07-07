Cabinet Expansion: List of probables who can get ministerial berth in PM Modi's new cabinet
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion, a number of leaders from different states of the country arrived at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The leaders who have arrived at PM's residence are expected to be given a ministerial berth of PM Modi's cabinet rejig.
This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle. The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including PM Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.
Leaders who can get a ministerial berth in PM Modi's new, youngest cabinet:
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sarbananda Sonowal
Narayan Rane
Pashupati Paras
Anupriya Patel
Pankaj Chowdhury
Rita Bahuguna Joshi
Ramshankar Katheria
Varun Gandhi
RCP Singh
Lallan Singh
Rahul Kaswan
CP Joshi
Sakaldeep Rajbhar
Ranjan Singh Rajkumar
Jitin Prasada
The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With UP elections in the offing, Apna Dal, too, is likely to get accommodated. Apna Dal leader Anupriya recently met Shah at his residence. It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also rejig the portfolios of several of his ministers. At present, several ministers have been burdened with multiple portfolios, this may change and some of these may be allocated to the newly inducted ministers, sources added.
Party sources earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan