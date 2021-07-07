Cabinet Expansion: PM is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle. The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53 and its maximum number can be 81.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion, a number of leaders from different states of the country arrived at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The leaders who have arrived at PM's residence are expected to be given a ministerial berth of PM Modi's cabinet rejig.

This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle. The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including PM Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

Leaders who can get a ministerial berth in PM Modi's new, youngest cabinet:

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sarbananda Sonowal

Narayan Rane

Pashupati Paras

Anupriya Patel

Pankaj Chowdhury

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Ramshankar Katheria

Varun Gandhi

RCP Singh

Lallan Singh

Rahul Kaswan

CP Joshi

Sakaldeep Rajbhar

Ranjan Singh Rajkumar

Jitin Prasada

The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With UP elections in the offing, Apna Dal, too, is likely to get accommodated. Apna Dal leader Anupriya recently met Shah at his residence. It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also rejig the portfolios of several of his ministers. At present, several ministers have been burdened with multiple portfolios, this may change and some of these may be allocated to the newly inducted ministers, sources added.

Party sources earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan