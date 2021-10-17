New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet in New Delhi to end the impasse in the party's state unit. The meeting, as per sources quoted by news agency PTI, was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken.

Later, Maken called it a "routine meeting" and said that "nothing special" was discussed. However, reports that the Congress top brass discussed cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan during the meeting.

Gehlot and his state deputy Sachin Pilot are at loggerheads since last year over key political appointments in Rajasthan. Pilot had also rebelled against Gehlot last year, but the crisis was resolved after an intervention from Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra.

However, Pilot loyalists had once again expressed their disappointment over the delay in cabinet expansion and warned of another rebellion in the state. The Pilot loyalists also expressed their disappointment over the "working style" of Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken.

Following the warning from the MLAs, the party was ready to expand the state cabinet, but it was delayed once again due to the political impasse between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab. Later in September, Maken had said that the roadmap is ready for cabinet expansion and organisational rejig in the state. The party later had also appointed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to end the impasse between Gehlot and Pilot.

"If Ashok Gehlot had not fallen ill we would have done cabinet expansion and the roadmap is ready for appointment at board corporations and district president," Maken was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma