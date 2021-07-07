New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 12 Union Ministers and Minister of State (MoS) have resigned from the council of ministers paving the way for new leaders to take charge in the much-anticipated Union cabinet rejig. This was the first expansion of PM Modi's council of ministers after he came to power again in 2019.

The Union Ministers who have resigned from the council of ministers are Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Braodcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Meanwhile, MoS for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, MoS Environment Babul Supriyo, MoS for Jal Shakti Ratan Lal Kataria, MoS Health Ashwini Chaube, MoS) Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi and MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Dhanve Patil have also tendered their resignations ahead of the cabinet rejig.

Reacting to the high profile resignations, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took a jibe and shortly tweeted about an inherent lesson.

"There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the Minister will be the fall guy. That is the price a Minister pays for implicit obedience and unquestioning subservience," Chidambaram tweeted.

On Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's resignation, Chidambaram wrote, "If the Union Education Minister and his MoS are asked to resign, what does it say about the New Education Policy that was unveiled with great fanfare? The NEP has been criticised by States, political parties, educationists, teachers, academics and scholars."

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan