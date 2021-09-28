New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The election commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday declared by-polls on three parliamentary seats and 30 assembly constituencies across various states and union territories (UTs) would be held on October 30 while the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/ UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states," the EC statement read.

The election commission had postponed to by-elections in India after beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In May this year, the top poll body also postponed the biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after India got hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

The EC had organised the assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry in March and April this year. However, it was widely criticised to hold the polls at a time when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India.

"EC has reviewed the matter and decided that due to 2nd wave of COVID-19, it wouldn't be appropriate to hold biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these polls," the EC had said.

However, the EC on September 9 had declared that it will conduct the by-polls for seven Rajya Sabha seats on October 4. It also said that appropriate guidelines would be issued to check the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 infection.

"The chief secretaries of states concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election," it had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma