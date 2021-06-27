In a series of Tweets, Mayawati dismissed reports of a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for Uttar Pradesh polls, calling them "baseless, false and misleading".

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday morning announced that her party will contest the next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand alone.

In a series of Tweets, Mayawati dismissed reports of a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for Uttar Pradesh polls, calling them "baseless, false and misleading".

She also announced that the party has decided to appoint its national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra as the national coordinator of the BSP media cell. It must be mentioned that Mishra is known for his closeness with Mayawati.

"I appeal to the media to stop publishing or writing fake and misleading content about the BSP and its national president. Media should consult Satish Chandra Ji to ensure that fake news is not published about the BSP," she said in a roughly translated Tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati also announced that the BSP has only allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the assembly elections in Punjab. The two parties have announced an alliance earlier this month with Akali Dal offering 20 seats to the BSP out of the 117 constituencies.

The clarification from Mayawati comes at a time when the BSP has been facing a crisis after it sacked 11 of its leaders, including Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar, for anti-party activities.

However, the BSP's decision to go alone can change the political spectrum in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Notably, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has also clarified that his party will contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Speaking to an English news channel, Akhilesh had said that the SP will not ally with Congress again as the grand old party has been "rejected" by the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also refuted over allying with Mayawati after BSP's dismal show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both BSP and SP had failed miserably in Uttar Pradesh polls in 2017. While the SP managed to win just 47 wins seats, the BSP had bagged just 19 seats.

