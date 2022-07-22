BS Yediyurappa Vacates Shikaripura Seat For Son Vijayendra, Hints At Retirement From Politics

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that he will be vacating his Shikaripura seat and his son and BJP's state vice-president BY Vijayendra will contest the Karnataka Assembly Elections next year from his seat. This announcement is seen as the end of veteran leaders' electoral politics.

"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said.

To a question on the demand from followers for Vijayendra to contest from the old Mysuru region, he said, "there is lot of pressure for him to contest from there, but as I'm vacating the seat and will not be contesting, so Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura."

Vijayendra was appointed as the party Vice President in July 2020. Before that, he was appointed as BJP youth wing general secretary, and soon after he was denied a party ticket to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru, ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls.

His stakes increased in the party as he was credited by many to have played a key role in BJP's first ever victory in K R Pet and Sira Assembly segments during the by-polls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra, reacting to his father Yediyurappa's announcement, said he will follow the guidance of his father and the party's decision. "I will see what party decides in this regard and take a call later," he said, adding, "There is no question of pressurising my father (Yediyurappa). He was involved in the organisation of the BJP earlier, and in future also, he will continue the work."

Yediyurappa, while announcing his resignation, also said that he would once again bring the party to power with a clear majority. "He will tour the state and struggle to bring the BJP to power," Vijayendra stated.