Arun Singh spent two days in Bengaluru to attend the core committee meeting in the backdrop of criticism by a few BJP MLAs of the functioning of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Putting aside the reports of leadership change in Karnakata, the state in charge of the BJP, Arun Singh, on Friday said that BS Yediyurappa will continue to be the chief minister of Karnataka and there is no confusion in that. Singh also said that stern action will be taken against those who are speaking against the party and Yediyurappa's governance.

“There will be no leadership change in Karnataka. Nobody should criticise the party. We will take action. It is a big party, workers may be hurt, they may face difficulties. We must come together and help the party go forward. Two or three people are working against the party. There will be action against them when the time is right. Our government is there in Karnataka," Singh said after attending Karnataka BJP Core Committee meeting.

“If you want to speak, speak against Congress’ failure and about good works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa governments," he added.

Karanatak Revenue Minister R Ashok also dismissed the reports of any leadership crisis in the state and said, Why everyday, every month this issue (Yediyurappa’s replacement) is coming. Party has decided that Yediyurappa will continue to be our Chief Minister. No MLAs are talking about this, except only one or two persons. We will take action against them within few days. The party and central leaders have decided what to do."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also denied any political rebellion and said that all issues will be discussed to clear the confusion amongst members. Yediyurappa said, "There is no confusion. Only one or two people spoke something to the media and that is being highlighted. They are doing it from the beginning. Incharge Arun Singh has not even met them, there is no confusion. No Cabinet member is worried."

Reacting to the allegations of BJP MLC AH Vishwanath, the Karnataka CM said that the high command of the party will decide about action against him. Vishwanath stated that 80 per cent of the BJP legislators who met the party's national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh on Thursday felt that leadership in the state should be changed otherwise the party shall neither survive nor come back to power.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan