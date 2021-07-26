Yediyurappa had said that he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician BS Yediyurappa resigned from the Office of Chief Minister on Monday, ending what was his fourth term as Karnataka Chief Minister. An eight-time MLA and one-term Member of Parliament, Yediyurappa also served as Leader of Opposition in the past for three terms in total while finally managing to take Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a victory in Karnataka Assembly elections in 2008. This was the first for BJP in the south Indian state.

Yediyurappa had said that he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign. “I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years. Let there be no doubt about it,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister added that he had no pressure from the high command. “I am voluntarily submitting my resignation,” he told media outside the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

*B S Yediyurappa: From forming own party to a BJP CM face*

B S Yediyurappa left BJP and formed his own Karnataka Janata Paksha in December, 2012. The development reportedly took place after Yediyurappa found himself at the margins within the BJP following the corruption allegations that took his political career by storm in early 2010s.

In 2014, Yediyurappa merged his party with BJP and subsequently won the Lok sabha election from Shimoga constituency. As the assembly polls in Karnataka approached close, Yediyurappa vacated his Lok sabha seat after being elected to Karnataka state assembly. The BJP did not have full majority in 2018, and therefore, Yediyurappa had to resign within two days of taking oath for the Office of Chief Minister. After Kumaraswamy government lost majority in July 2019, following the resignation of 18 MLAs, Yediyurappa took oath as Karnataka CM for the fourth time.

“It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them,” Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Yediyurappa added that having received ‘immense love and support’ of PM Modi, Amit Shahji and BJP chief JP Nadda, he will continue to keep himself dedicated to ‘serve the nation’.





