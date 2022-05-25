Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming biennial elections to seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council. However, all hopes might not be lost for Vijayendra, who is BJP's state vice president, as he might get a bigger role in the party.

Yediyurappa, who was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as Karnataka Chief Minister last year, believes Vijayendra will be given more responsibility by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda.

When asked if Vijayendra might get a ticket to contest Karnataka assembly elections 2023, Yediyurappa refused to give a clear answer and said "let's see when that situation comes".

"There is no need to attach special meaning to Vijayendra being denied a Legislative Council ticket. I'm confident that naturally Vijayendra will get a big opportunity in the future. Party will never let down those with capability and loyalty," said Yediyurappa on Wednesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Biennial election for seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3. On Tuesday, the BJP announced its candidates for the polls, but the name of Vijayendra was missing, a move considered to be a setback for Yediyurappa.

In his place, the BJP named Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemlata Nayak, S Keshavprasad, and Lakshmana Savadi as its candidates.

Later, Vijayendra remained calm and urged his supporters to exercise restraint after a social media campaign against the BJP was launched for denying him a ticket.

"All are common party workers. The party has never disappointed the capable and everyone should restrain and maintain calm and courtesy," Vijayendra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"My father always believed that Sangh's discipline, party organisation as real service and went on that path. The party and people of Karnataka have enabled him to take oath as chief minister for four times for the same reason," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma