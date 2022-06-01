New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress on Wednesday suffered another setback after veteran party leader Brijesh Kalappa resigned from his position. In a late-night post on Facebook, Brijesh Kalappa cited his "lack of energy and enthusiasm" towards the grand old party behind his resignation.

Kalappa, whose association with Congress began in 1997, thanked the Congress top brass for the "several opportunities" - including his appointment as "Legal Advisor to the Government of Karnataka with the rank of Minister" - that were provided to him in the last 25 years.

"I have been representing the Party on Hindi, English and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013- for almost a decade and have clocked 6497 debates. Besides, the Party has been regularly assigning Political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction," Kalappa said.

"Regarding TV debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate. Even at the worst of times for the Party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm."

"But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory. It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997," he added.

Kalappa's decision to end his association with Congress is another setback for the party which is already dealing with mass resignations of its leaders. In the last five months, Congress has lost leaders like Hardik Patel, Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, and Captain Amarinder Singh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma