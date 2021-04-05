The top court also issued a notice on plea file by Yediyurappa in which he had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order that had asked a special court to take note of the allegations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday provided a relief to Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa as it put on hold a ten-year-old illegal land denotification case against him. Yediyurappa is accused of illegally allotting 24 acres of government land to private individuals.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde also issued a notice on plea file by Yediyurappa in which he had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order that had asked a special court to take note of the allegations and proceed on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta in 2012.

The case dates back to 2012 when Yediyurappa and another state minister Katta Subramanya Naidu were accused of illegally allotting 24 acres of government land to private individuals.

In December last year, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed Yediyurappa's petition seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in the case.

The court had then directed the Lokayukta special court to monitor the investigation ordered by the courts with regard to the misconduct of MPs, MLAs involved in criminal offences.

The case pertains to the illegal denotification of large tracts of land in Whitefield IT Corridor, which was acquired for an infotech related project in 2006-07 when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the direction of the Lokayukta Court to Lokayukta police on February 21, 2015, based on a complaint by Vasudeva Reddy, a resident of Bellandur in the city.

Though, at this juncture, it cannot be said that Lokayukta police succumbed to pressure from Mr. Yediyurappa, who holds the position of Chief Minister.

However, being an independent and impartial body entrusted with the duty to inquire into the misconduct of public servants objectively, they cannot give rise to an impression in the minds of public that it is playing into the hands of the political bigwigs, the judge noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma