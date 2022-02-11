New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor renowned for his expansive vocabulary and penchant for "unheard" words like 'floccinaucinihilipilification,' which has led even the well-read to make a run for their dictionaries, was on Thursday called out for spelling errors in a Twitter post.

Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale pounced at the chance to school the Thiruvananthapuram MP and said "one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims." Taking to Twitter, Athawale pointed out the mistakes in Tharoor's tweet and said, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It's not "Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but "reply"! Well, we understand!"

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.



It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET.



Also, not rely but “reply”!



Well, we understand! https://t.co/sG9aNtbykT — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

Tharoor then replied that he stands corrected. "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition...," he said, in what appears to be a dig at the new Vice-Chancellor of the central university who has been criticised over grammatical errors in her letter to students and faculty members.

I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition..... — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

An avid Twitter user, Tharoor often takes to the micro-blogging website to talk about a wide range of subjects. The Congress MP had taken a dig at Athawale for his expression during the Budget debate. "Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned and incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman's claims about the economy and her Budget!" Tharoor had tweeted.

Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget! pic.twitter.com/wOGY7TJYg8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Athawale's "English lesson" to Tharoor provided a reason for Twitterati to have a good laugh too. "Ramdas Athawale trolling Shashi Tharoor on English...I have seen it all now," said a user, while the other said "The Ramdas Athawale Supremacy!! SAVAGEEEEE!! OMG!" Expressing disbelief, another user said, "Shashi Tharoor schooled in English by Ramdas Athawale. Who would have thought?".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan