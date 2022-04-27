New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his 'unprofessional' behaviour during a COVID-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video where Kejriwal could be seen with his hands behind his head as PM Modi addresses the Chief Ministers of different states and union territories (UTs) over the COVID-19 situation in India.

"Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism...," Malviya said while sharing the video.

Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism… pic.twitter.com/h5RECiI7vl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2022

Several other BJP leaders also took a potshot at the Delhi Chief Minister for his behaviour. Party's national spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind asked whether Kejriwal was "bored" or was he "mannerless" as he attacked the AAP chief.

"Is Arvind Kejriwal bored or mannerless or both? Is this how a CM behaves in such an important meeting," he tweeted.

Is @ArvindKejriwal bored or mannerless or both? Is this how a CM behaves in such an important meeting?



Do take a look pic.twitter.com/I7pzWTMm0f — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 27, 2022

Another BJP leader, Priti Gandhi, also questioned Kejriwal and called his behaviour "absolutely mannerless".

"In the Prime Minister's address to the Chief Ministers this morning, don't miss the posture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," he said while sharing Kejriwal's video.

"And it is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal has displayed his bad manners when PM Narendra Modi is addressing him about the most serious issues. The habitual offender does it again and again. This is what happens when you end up getting the power you don't deserve," she added.

And it is not the first time that @ArvindKejriwal has displayed his bad manners when PM @narendramodi is addressing him about the most serious issues. The habitual offender does it again & again.



This is what happens when you end up getting the power you don't deserve!! pic.twitter.com/3XSt2VZYOr — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) April 27, 2022

This is not the first time when the BJP has attacked Kejriwal over a COVID review meeting with PM Modi. Last year in April, Kejriwal faced flak for telecasting the review meeting with PM Modi.

The Centre then had criticised Kejriwal and said he "descended to a new low" as the private conversation between PM Modi and Chief Ministers was not meant to be televised.

However, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had defended Kejriwal, saying there was no written or verbal communication from the Centre that the same should not be done.

"Today, the CM address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from central govt that the said interaction could not be shared live," it said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's meeting comes amid a minute spike in COVID-19 cases in India. Delhi, one of the worst-hit states, is reporting the maximum number of cases over the last few days. On Tuesday, it reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death. This was the fifth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma