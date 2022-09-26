Blow To Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray's Close Aides Champa Singh, Moreshwar Raje Join Shinde Camp

MAHARASHTRA CM Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that Champa Singh Thapa and Moreshwar Raje who had served former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' for almost three decades have joined their faction.

"Champasingh Thapa, who is considered the shadow of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Moreshwar Raje, who served for a long time on Matoshree, today announced his decision to support us in the arrival procession of Durgeshwari Mata of Jai Ambe Charitable Trustee in Tembhinaka," he tweeted.

हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची सावली समजले जाणारे चंपासिंह थापा व मातोश्रीवर प्रदीर्घ काळ सेवा बजावलेले मोरेश्वर राजे यांनी आज टेंभीनाका येथील जय अंबे धर्मादाय विश्वस्त संस्थेच्या दुर्गेश्वरी मातेच्या आगमन मिरवणुकीत आम्हाला पाठींबा देण्याचा निर्णय जाहीर केला. pic.twitter.com/UT82ppZlMV — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 26, 2022

Shinde said the duo decided to join his faction as he represents the "real" Shiv Sena and is taking forward the teachings of the Sena founder and Hindutva.

"On this auspicious occasion of Navaratra, everyone is happy that (pandemic-related) restrictions on festivals had been lifted. There is huge enthusiasm which is the need of the hour," he said and added that the joining of Thapa and Raje, who were like shadows of Bal Thackeray, had added to the pleasant atmosphere of festivities.

"Balasaheb used to do straight talking and used to be blunt. People knew Balasaheb well and hence they did not accept the Sena's alliance with Congress and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said.

With the tweet, Maha CM Shinde also posted some pictures, wherein he can be seen welcoming Thapa and Raje to the fold by offering them shawls and greeting them.

Moreshwar Raje, who used to attend phone calls at 'Matoshree' for Bal Thackeray, had spent at least 35 years in the Thackeray residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai. While, Thapa was the trusted Man Friday of the Sena patriarch, who had served him devotedly for 27 years before the Thackeray senior's death in November 2012.