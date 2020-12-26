Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced his split from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA over the three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September.

Beniwal made the announcement in his address to the farmers protesting against the legislations in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Speaking to news agency ANI, Beniwal said he has no plans to forge an alliance with the Congress Party. "I have left the NDA in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left the NDA but I won't forge an alliance with Congress," Beniwal told the agency.

Back in September, BJP's oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal had walked out of the NDA amid difference over the farm bills. In a statement, the Akali Dal said that it has tried to gain the attention of the central government over the farm bills but has been continuously ignored, adding that it will continue to stand by its core principles of peace, communal harmony and guard the interest of Punjab and Punjabi in general, and Sikhs and farmers in particular.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since last month. The Centre and the farmers have held several round of talks but have failed to end deadlock along the borders of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have agreed to resume discussions with the Central government on December 29 in a bid to break the deadlock. Addressing media, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav outlined a four-point agenda for the sixth round of talks, which include: Modalities to repeal the legislations and mechanism and procedure to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price.

