BJP's Rahul Narvekar Elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; Know All About Shiv Sena Turncoat

In another victory for the Eknath Shinde faction and BJP-led newly formed government in Maharashtra, its candidate Rahul Narwekar Sunday was elected as the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly. Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes.

Shortly after winning the election, Narvekar took charge as the Speaker amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji, Jai Sri Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram". The election for the Speaker was held during the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which began today.

The second day of the special session will witness the floor test, where the Eknath Shinde-led government will prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday.

Who Is Rahul Narvekar?

Narvekar, the first-time BJP MLA, on Friday filed his nomination as the party’s candidate for the election to the Speaker’s post. The BJP’s decision to name Narwekar for the coveted post has taken many by surprise.

Born in the Colaba area of South Mumbai, Narvekar is an advocate by profession and was associated with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past. Narvekar was associated with the Shiv Sena for over 15 years and worked as a spokesperson of the youth wing of Shiv Sena in his early years.

In 2014, he was an aspirant for a state Legislative Council seat which the Sena denied to him. He had then claimed that the inaccessibility of party top brass prompted him to quit the Sena. Narvekar quit the Shiv Sena in 2014 and joined Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Narvekar contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency on an NCP ticket, losing to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena. He later joined BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections and was fielded from the Colaba seat. He won the Colaba Assembly seat, defeating Congress' Ashok Jagtap.

Narvekar (45) is also the youngest ever Assembly Speaker in the country. The legislator from Mumbai's Colaba Assembly constituency is currently the state BJP’s media in-charge too. Narvekar is also the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who is also chairman and speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council. Narvekar is the son of Suresh Narwekar who was a councillor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).