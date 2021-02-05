Accusing the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda" over the permission of holding the yatra, the TMC today said that the party has nothing to do with providing such clearances for holding a political function.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, scheduled to take place later this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is again indulged in a scuffle with its main rival BJP. This time, the two parties are in a face-off regarding the BJP's 'Parivartan Rath Yatra', which the saffron party will kickstart from February 6 in the state's Nadia district.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Youth Congress in Nadia district has also said that they will be taking out a two-day 'Jansamarthan Yatra' from February 6 with thousands of motorcycles taking over the roads of the district.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda" over the permission of holding the yatra, the TMC today said that the party has nothing to do with providing such clearances for holding a political function. TMC said that has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.

"GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth. BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood," the TMC said on Twitter today.

GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.



BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP’s attempt to claim victimhood. (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 5, 2021

Further, the TMC said that the BJP has asked for permission from the state chief secretary's office which directed them to local authorities. "A PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue," the TMC said.

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its intervention to prevent the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' across the state, claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday said the rath yatra was part of the party's outreach programme ahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.

"Our parivartan yatra will be the antim (last) yatra for TMC. Last time we had gone to court for permission. This time TMC has gone to court first. We tried to hold 'save democracy' in the past but they stopped us. Let's see what happens this time," Ghosh had said. Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the party's 'Poribartan Yatra' at Nadia in West Bengal on Saturday as it steps up its campaign to end the Trinamool Congress' 10-year-old reign in the state. The party said in a statement that the yatra will be in five phases and cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan