Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The visit comes nearly a week after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held crucial meetings with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda amid speculations over a cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could fuel speculations again, two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders -- BL Santhosh and Radha Mohan Singh -- will visit Lucknow on Monday once again to discuss the party's strategy for next year's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

The visit comes nearly a week after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held crucial meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda amid speculations over a cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Though the BJP has not made any official announcement about the two leaders visit, news agency IANS has reported that Santhosh and Singh will discuss a possible cabinet expansion and candidates for four vacant seats in the Legislative Council.

It is important to mention that Santhosh had also visited Lucknow 15 days ago during which office-bearers had raised the issue of filling up vacant posts in the corporation and commissions.

Though Santhosh had given a thumbs up to Adityanath after his first visit, saying the Chief Minister "effectively managed" the second wave of the COVID-19 infection, the BJP had dismissed reports of a cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Radha Mohan Singh, who met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on June 6, had said that Adityanath will decide about cabinet reshuffle in the state at "the right time".

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the BJP is planning to fill up vacant posts of the youth wing department in the state. The party as per reports is also planning to give an important role to Jitin Prasada, who left the Congress earlier this month, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held next year between February and March as the current term of the assembly will expire on March 14, 2022. In the previous assembly elections, the BJP won 312 seats out of 403 constituencies and regained power in Uttar Pradesh after nearly 14 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma