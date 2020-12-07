The death of a BJP worker in West Bengal's Siliguri during a protest march against the ruling Mamta Banerjee government has once again intensified the politics in the state, with the saffron party alleging "murder".

New Delhi | Jagran English News: The death of a BJP worker in West Bengal's Siliguri during a protest march against the ruling Mamta Banerjee government has once again intensified the politics in the state, with the saffron party alleging "murder". BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya,

"Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw," tweets MP & National President, BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya.

The police, however, said that the workers resorted to serious violence and they only used water cannons and tear gas.

"Today in Siliguri, serious acts of violence committed by supporters of a political party during their protest. Only water cannons & tear gas used to disperse violent crowd. Death of a person has been reported. The actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem," WB Police said.

Later, clashes were broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Hooghly district. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that its workers were lathi-charged upon by the CISF and apparently claimed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's involvement.

West Bengal: Violence erupted between TMC & BJP party workers in Hooghly district, yesterday



"A BJP goon is living here under CISF protection. He's in regular touch with Jagdeep Dhankar. The CISF lathi-charged our workers who were gathered here," says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee pic.twitter.com/RhgaU5LmwU — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

"A BJP goon is living here under CISF protection. He's in regular touch with Jagdeep Dhankar. The CISF lathi-charged our workers who were gathered here," says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma