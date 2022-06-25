BJP Wants To Finish Off Shiv Sena, Says Uddhav Thackeray; Slams Eknath Shinde For Revolt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is struggling to hold following a revolt by Eknath Shinde, on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "finish off" the Shiv Sena, accusing the saffron party of defaming his family.

In a late-night address to party workers, Thackeray said he anticipated that Shinde might revolt against his government, saying the rebel leader had told him that some MLAs want to go with the BJP as the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) want to finish the Sena.

"BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn't even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won't. If someone wants to go - be it an MLA or someone else - come and tell us and then go," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Thackeray, in an emotional tone, said the Sena has been "betrayed by its own people". Attacking the rebel MLAs, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said the BJP treated the Sena "badly" and did not honour the promises it made earlier.

He also claimed that cases have been registered against many rebels, but "if they go with BJP, they will become clean".

"If you think I'm useless and incapable of running the party, tell me. I'm ready to separate myself from the party, you can tell me. You respected me so far because Balasaheb said so. If you say I am incapable, then I am ready to quit the party right at this moment," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

"Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today," Thackeray said.

This was Thackeray's second address to Sena workers in the day. Earlier, Thackeray had vowed to continue his fight against the rebels and the BJP, saying he may have vacated his official residence, but his determination is intact.

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination," Thackeray had said.